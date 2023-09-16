FARMERVILLLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 16, 2023, around 2:42 AM, officers with the Farmerville Police Department responded to a residence on Maple Street in reference to a theft complaint. While speaking with the complainant, officers were informed that two juveniles were at the residence next to a bedroom window to speak to a female juvenile around 12 PM to 12:30 PM.

While talking through the window, one of the male juveniles grabbed the female juvenile’s phone and then waved a stolen firearm at the juvenile’s house and her. According to the female juvenile, the male juvenile wanted access to her phone, but she wouldn’t let him.

Both male juveniles were found by authorities at their residences not long after. One male suspect was taken into custody, transported to the Jackson Parish Juvenile Facility, and booked for Armed Robbery, Criminal Trespass, and Curfew Violation.

The second male juvenile was issued a summons for Armed Robbery, Criminal Trespass, and Curfew Violations pending a search warrant on his ankle monitor.