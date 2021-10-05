Two local women talk about their battle with breast cancer

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — This month is Breast Cancer Awareness month. We not only bring awareness to breast cancer in the month of October but we also remember the love ones we have lost. This year. An estimated 281,559 women have diagnosed with breast cancer. Although women are mostly known for getting breast cancer, men can be diagnosed also. Around 2,650 men have been diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Louisiana had the 3rd highest breast cancer death rate in the country.

“I’m fighting for my kids. Everyday it’s a fight. Even though I’ve been cancer free for a month now. I’m still going through the process” says Tonya Strong.

“I’m fighting for my son. My 6yr old Kameron and he is just amazing. I’m fighting for him. It’s just me and him to the wheel roll off” says Tae Cook.

Tonya Strong says,” keep the faith, stay believing in God and just keep smiling.”

“Trying to keep the faith and stay focused on the task at hand which is just to get better to beat this thing and I’m almost at the finish line” says Cook.

“The first thing I would tell you is do a self check” says Strong.

“Don’t ignore any signs or anything that may look, you know as if it’s not suppose to be there” says Cook.