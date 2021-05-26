Two local men arrested for Aggravated Burglary with BB guns in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 25, deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Smith Street in reference to a burglary in progress. As deputies approached the residence, a man could be seen in the window with what appeared to be a black pistol on his hip.

According to arrest reports, deputies detained 21-year-old Dalyce Bell through an open window.

The victims stated two men knocked on the front door and when the door opened, they abruptly forced their way into the residence. Both victims stated the arrestee and another white male produced black hand guns and forced them to sit on the couch in the residence while they placed items of value into backpacks.

Deputies conducted a protective sweep of the residence and located the other suspect, 18-year-old Joshua White, Jr. hiding in a back room of the home. During a pat down, deputies located a black BB pistol in the suspect’s waist band.

Also, they found a small bag clipped to White’s hip. In the bag was a digital scale, a clear plastic bag with approximately 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a large sum of cash.

White told deputies he stole the items while in the residence and they where not his.

Both victims said the BB gun burglars entered the home around 3:00 P.M. and were held against their will until deputies arrived around 5:40 P.M..

The arrest reports state the victims told deputies they feared for their life and believed the two men would kill them if they did not cooperate.

Deputies also said the first suspect that was seen through then window as the approached the home was armed with a black airsoft pistol.

Both men were arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for Aggravated Burglary and False Imprisonment.