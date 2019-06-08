Two local churches make unique donations for homeless veterans food drive

MONROE, La. – (6/7/19) Two churches in Hebert made something for our homeless veterans food drive.

They donated 50 mats made from plastic grocery bags. Their donation is not only generous, but it’s environmentally friendly

The churches Welcome Home Baptist Church and the Full Gospel Church started making these mats back in October. They say two people can make one in about four hours. Each mat re-purposes between 500 to 700 plastic grocery bags.

These mats allow the homeless to sleep without being on the ground and helps them stay dry.

“We try to make it thick enough so the water won’t seep through, but yet have that cushion to it where it’s not quite so hard. I mean, it’s not like a Serta mattress but it will keep them dry,” said Patricia Wright, member of Welcome Home Baptist Church.

They also include a knit cap, a gospel track, and a toothbrush and toothpaste donated by a local dentist. If you’re interested you can go by any Mac’s Fresh Market in Monroe and West Monroe.



They’ll have a five dollar bag already prepared for you, so you don’t have to think about what you want to donate.

If you want to get a big patch together on your own, you can drop off your non-perishable foods at Mac’s or here at the NBC 10 studios.