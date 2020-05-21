Two juveniles arrested in connection to recent vehicle burglaries in Sterlington

STERLINGTON, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office (OPSO) has arrested two juveniles in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in the Francis and Davis Street areas of Sterlington.

According to OPSO, the juveniles were arrested at approximately 4 AM on May 20.

Witnesses saw the juveniles breaking into vehicles before running from the scene. An OPSO K-9 deputy tracked one of the juveniles to a nearby home where the 15-year-old was hiding among debris. Deputies later learned that the teen was an escapee from a facility in South Louisiana.

Further investigation into the case led deputies to another juvenile suspect.

Both were arrested and charged in connection to the burglaries.

OPSO says that the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected in the case.

(Note: The identities of the suspects cannot be released due to their juvenile status.)

