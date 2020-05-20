Two Juveniles Arrested for Sterlington Vehicle Burglaries

STERLINGTON, La. (Press Release) – Ouachita Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of two suspects burglarizing vehicles in the Francis and Davis Street areas of Sterlington at approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning, May 20, 2020.

Witnesses observed both breaking into vehicles before fleeing on foot.

Deputies deployed the OPSO K-9 unit and were able to track one of the suspects hiding in debris at a nearby residence.

The suspect, a 15 year old juvenile, was taken into custody in connection with the burglaries.

It was also determined he was on escape status from a facility in south Louisiana.

Further investigation by OPSO Investigators has identified the second suspect, also a juvenile, involved in the burglaries.

The second suspect has been arrested and also charged.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are expected involving recent vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Sterlington and Frenchman’s Bend areas.

The identities of the suspects cannot be released due to their juvenile status.