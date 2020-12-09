Two former Monroe Police officers request appeal of recent dismissal from police department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As we reported in November, former Monroe Police Interim Chief Reggie Brown and Former Sergeant Chuck Johnson are no longer employed by the city of Monroe.
When we reached out to the police department for comment they would not release information about their employment.
The Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board released their agenda for their third regular meeting in 2020 scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, at 4 p.m.
One of the items on the agenda is a “Requests for Appeal of Disciplinary Action Hearing” for both Brown and Johnson.
We will be at that meeting and bring you more information about this story as it becomes available.
