Two Drive-Thru Disaster Recovery Centers Close in Caddo and Ouachita Parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center in Shreveport at Independence Stadium in Caddo parish has closed, and a second Center in Monroe at the Civic Center closed at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. There are other centers are still open.

To locate the closest to you, call the FEMA Helpline, click here or download the FEMA app.

• You can also text 43362 and type DRC (your ZIP Code); for example, DRC 12345.

The deadline to register is Oct. 27, you can find out if you qualify for FEMA help by calling the help line at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585), visiting their website disasterassistance.gov/, or downloading their app.

You can download the app by texting FEMA the following codes:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362.

If you are in Louisiana you can call: 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211.

If you are a Louisiana Resident and you have evacuated to another state, please call 337-310-4636. This number also is valid for TTY out-of-state users.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, click here or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account here.