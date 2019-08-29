Two Summerfield High teens killed in Claiborne Parish crash

A crash in Claiborne Parish has claimed the life of two Haynesville teenagers.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA Highway 2 near Highway 9 just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28.

Investigators determined a 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Tony Singleton, was heading west on Highway 2 when Singleton lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the oncoming lane, and was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Singleton and his passenger, 15-year-old Dequez Neal, were not wearing their seatbelts and received fatal injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was wearing a seatbelt and only received moderate injuries.

Coaches at Summerfield High School tell NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian the two teens were members of the basketball and baseball teams.

This crash remains under investigation.