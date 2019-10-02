Two arrested on drug charges in Monroe

MONROE, La. – (10/2/19) The Metro Narcotics Unit (MNU) have arrested two people for possession of cocaine.

During a search warrant in the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe, the Metro Narcotics Unit arrested Eduardo Rodriguez for possession of cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm.

Eduardo Rodriguez

The MNU say they obtained 1 gram of cocaine and 1 zip top bag containing 1 gram of cocaine while searching the upstairs bedroom. MNU also states they found a gun in the living room safe. According to the affidavit, Rodriguez claimed ownership of the safe but stated that the gun belongs to his brother.

Eduardo was transported to the MNU headquarters for further questioning and then transferred to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

He is currently being held on $30,000 bond.

During the search of Eduardo Rodriguez’ home, the Metro Narcotics Unit located a black backpack containing 5 individual bags of cocaine containing 1 gram each along with a receipt book with Trevor Stewart’s name inside.

Trevor Stewart

Post Miranda, Stewart claimed ownership of the cocaine and stated he sells cocaine for profit.

Stewart has also been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center with a $105,000 bond.

