Two arrested in connection with house fire in Tallulah

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The State Fire Marshal’s office announced the arrest of a couple from Tallulah for their roles in connection to a house fire in Madison Parish.

Lauren Seymour

Courtesy: State Fire Marshal’s Office

According to investigators, Lauren Seymour, 23, was booked into the Madison Parish Jail on one count each of Aggravated Arson, Simple Arson and Resisting an Officer.

Investigators say the fire happened in the early morning hours of October 22, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the SFM to determine the origin and cause of a house fire.

Investigators say they also arrested Dayton Wilkins, 40, on one count of Obstruction of Justice.

Dayton Wilkins

Courtesy: State Fire Marshal’s Office

Deputies say the people called on two occasions, within a few hours, the home’s occupants called local authorities after finding small fires inside with evidence of break-ins.

In one instance, a fire was set within feet of a neighboring home where two people were sleeping. Deputies learned in both instances, Seymour was seen on the property when the fires were discovered.

After assessing the scene and collecting witness statements, an warrant was obtained for Seymour’s arrest.

When investigators attempted to arrest Seymour, they say she ran from the scene.

Investigators say, Wilkins, her boyfriend, took actions keep information from the deputies. Seymour was taken into custody shortly after running.

Wilkins was arrested a few days later following a warrant being issued for his arrest in connection with the case.