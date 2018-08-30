Two arrested in connection with a shooting in Oak Grove Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

OAK GROVE, La. - (8/29/2018) According to a press release from the Oak Grove Police Department on the Town of Oak Grove's Facebook page, a man is in the hospital and two are under arrest after a shooting in Oak Grove early Monday morning.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. on August 27, they were called to the 400 block of West Jefferson Street for shots fired. They found a victim in the 1000 block fo West Jefferson Street. Police identified the victim as Chris Fabella. They say he had been shot in "both lower extremities". They also found the victim's car with several bullet holes.

Police say Fabella he was shot by 35-year-old John Pardon, Jr. following an argument. Police say Fabella was taken by the West Carroll EMS, and later airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, MS where he is recovering following surgery.

Police say they located Pardon on Tuesday, along with a woman. They say that woman is 24-year-old Cassie Bryant (AKA Cassie Gilliam) of Bastrop. Officers say they also found a gun that may be connected with the shooting.

Bryant is charged with Accessory after the fact Harboring a Fugitive. Pardon is charged with several crimes including Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Below is the post from the Town of Oak Grove's Facebook page:



On Monday August 27, 2018 at aprox 1:30 am the Oak Grove Police Dept officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Jefferson St to a call of shots fired in the neighborhood. Officers responded to that location and were unable to locate anyone there. Shortly after Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Jefferson St to a call of a shooting victim. At that location officer were able to locate the victim Chris Fabella who had been shot in both lower extremities. Officers were also located the victims vehicle which contained several bullet holes. The victim was able to identify the shooter as John A Pardon Jr 35 years old and advised the shooting had taken place in the 400 block of West Jefferson street where he and Pardon had been in some type of disagreement. Investigation revealed that Fabella was shot while sitting in the drivers seat of his vehicle. Fabella was treated at the location by West Carroll EMS and airlifted to University Health in Jackson Ms where he underwent surgery for his injuries. Investigators then returned to the 400 block of West Jefferson Street and located additional evidence of the shooting. As a result of the investigation Officers obtained an arrest warrant for John Allen Pardon and began the process of attempting to locate him.

On Tuesday August 28 2018 Officers located Pardon leaving a residence in the area where the shooting had occurred in a vehicle with another individual and located with him a firearm believed to be used in the shooting. He was arrested without incident.

As a result of this investigation Cassie Gilliam AKA Cassie Bryant of Bastrop was also arrested for Accessory after the fact for harboring a Fugitive by Oak Grove Police Dept. We would like to thank the West Carroll Sheriff Office and other local agencies for their assistance in the investigation from the initial call to the search and arrest of the suspect. The investigation is continuing. Charges are as follows:

John Allen Pardon Jr is Charged with

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder Bond 250,000

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Bond 15,000

Previous Warrants For

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Bond 5000

Drug Court Violation Probation Hold No Bond



Cassie Bryant

Accessory after the fact Harboring a Fugitive Bond 20,000