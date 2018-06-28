Agents: Two arrested after 16 pounds of marijuana found in furniture Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Laterrius Bess (left) Mikeal Hubbard (right) [ + - ] Video

OUACHITA Parish - Agents with the Metro Narcotics Unit have arrested two accused of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of firearms after a package containing a piece of furniture was turned in for having marijuana hidden inside.

Laterrius Bess, 27, and Mikeal Hubbard, 22, were arrested on Monday, June 25, 2018.

According to the arrest report, on July 25, 2018, agents with Metro Narcotics were contacted by management of the Westbrook Villa Apartments at 1912 North 7th Street in West Monroe in reference to a package set to be delivered to apartment #73. Management said a box in question had a strong smell of marijuana emitting from it. After agents spoke with management, they went to the apartments and took custody of the package. After agents were in custody of the package, they applied for and were granted a search warrant of the package.

They found the package contained a black footstool with approximately 16 pounds of marijuana hidden inside. Agents also conducted surveillance of the apartment and saw Laterrius Bess exit and drive to the complex office. Once inside, Bess asked management for the package. Management advised him they did not have the package and Bess left the office. Agents took Bess into custody and went back to the apartment where they made contact with Bess’s roommate Mikeal Hubbard. When Hubbard opened the door, agents smelled raw marijuana coming from inside. As agents secured the residence, marijuana and a handgun were seen in plain view. A search warrant was applied for and granted for the residence. During the search warrant, agents recovered marijuana from both Hubbard’s and Bess’ bedrooms. Agents recovered a handgun that Hubbard claimed ownership of and an AR 15 pistol that Bess claimed ownership of. Agents also located a large amount of packaging materials, digital scales and and a heat sealing machine. After completing the search of the residence, agents took Bess and Hubbard into custody and transported them to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Both are charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of weapons.

They are both being held without bond as of 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.