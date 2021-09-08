Two Arkansas based medical groups to offer free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are teaming up to vaccinate Arkansas citizens.
According to AFMC, they will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at a free community vaccine event hosted by the South Arkansas Outdoor Expo on S. West Avenue, Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Organizers say the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who are 12 years and older and ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent of guardian.