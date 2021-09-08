Two Arkansas based medical groups to offer free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

FILE—In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson in the Medina neighborhood in Dakar, Senegal. Thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in West Africa in recent weeks amid low vaccination rates and the spread of the delta variant. Officials say cases have risen sharply in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are teaming up to vaccinate Arkansas citizens.

According to AFMC, they will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at a free community vaccine event hosted by the South Arkansas Outdoor Expo on S. West Avenue, Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Organizers say the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those who are 12 years and older and ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent of guardian.