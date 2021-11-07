Two 18-year-olds are behind bars after a gun discharges in a ULM dorm room

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday November 7 shortly before 1 p.m., an officer with the ULM Police Department was dispatched to an Emergency Room at St. Francis Medical Center due to a gunshot injury.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that the victim was injured when a gun accidentally discharged in a dorm room on the ULM campus.

The victim stated they were in a dorm room with 18-year-olds Dallas Strawder and Jamonte Davis when they noticed a gun on the bed and asked Strawder to put it away.

As Strawder reportedly took the magazine out of the gun and pulled the slide back, the gun fired and struck the victim in the leg.

Officers later located both Strawder and Davis at a home on the 3800 block of Desiard Street. Strawder reportedly stated that he did not know the gun was loaded and it fired as he was taking it apart. He also stated that the gun belonged to Davis.

Davis admitted to possessing a handgun inside the dorm room while another handgun negligently fired, and stated that he took the gun to another address prior to police questioning.

Strawder and Davis were both arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Carrying a firearm on school property, while Strawder was also charged with one count of Negligent Injuring.