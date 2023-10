WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Twin City’s Holiday Kickoff and Media Event will take place in downtown West Monroe’s Alley Park at 10:30 AM.

Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita

The press conference will announce plans for the 2023 holiday season for Monroe and West Monroe including details for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade, fireworks, and downtown activities. Kiwanis Club will also discuss plans for their upcoming Pancake Day fundraiser.