Twin City Golf Association to pay it forward with annual golf tournament

From tee- time to school time, the Twin City Golf Association is making sure to always go for the hole in one.

Especially when giving back!

Golf is their game, but giving is in their nature.

“We’ve given to organizations like the witness project, sickle anemia foundation of Northeast Louisiana, united way. We do Christmas & Thanksgiving food baskets for needy families in the community and we also do scholarships,” said Vice President, Liz Pierre.

This month the organization is celebrating 22 years of success.

And the proud group of golf enthusiasts are continuing to give back.

Hosting their annual Twin City Golf Classic.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. The money we raise goes to different scholarships and programs,” said Tournament Director, Robert J. Clark.

The tournament brings golfers from around the region to Monroe.

The 3-day weekend raises nearly $12,000 each year.

An event these two golfers say makes paying it forward as easy as a short putt.

“It means a whole lot because we couldn’t do it without people like this. The entry fee is only $160, but you know that can only go so far,” said Clark.

“Just to be able to have the resources and the assets to give back to those who are less fortunate in the company is the pay it forward to me,” said Pierre.



The Twin City Golf Classic tournament will be be held April 14th at the Chennault Park Golf Course.

For more information click HERE.