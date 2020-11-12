Twin City Firefighters Association announces annual Toy Drive is underway

MONROE, La. — The Twin City Firefighters Association annual Toy Drive is now underway.

If you would like to donate a toy to be given to a local child in need, just head by the City of Monroe Public Safety Center to drop off your donation. The drop off location will be open Monday through Friday from 8 AM until 3 PM.

If you have a child in need that is 12 years old or younger, click here to to complete an application. Only 100 applications will be accepted.

