KTVE/KARD (03/15/21) -- March 18 or 3/18 is 318 Day. Since 318 is the area code for north and central Louisiana, it is the perfect way to celebrate the area we live and work in.

The City of West Monroe and the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce have created a free word search and coloring sheet to celebrate 318 Day. Students are invited to submit their coloring sheets for prizes.