Trump supporters drive “Trump Train” bus to Florida and make a stop in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A couple of Donald Trump supporters stopped by West Monroe on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The couple stopped by to let people know that former President Trump isn’t giving up on the previous election.

They came into the city with a bus that was plastered with Trump’s face and many other faces of his high profile supporters.

Nina Herrera, a Trump supporter, says, “Well I was kind of driving behind the bus. So, I saw thumbs up and they were kind of stalling traffic, because they were taking photos of the bus when they were driving next to the bus. A lot of people that love Trump. We had a bike ride with Sidney Powell and we had a bunch of motorcycles behind us. And we ended up with a barbecue in Dentwood. It was fabulous such a fabulous turn out.”

This bus will continue traveling east, across the country to Florida. The couple driving the bus have been paying for all of the travel expenses.