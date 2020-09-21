Truck found in Mississippi belonged to missing Louisiana man

ZACHARY, La. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi have found a pickup truck belonging to a Louisiana man who has been missing for nearly a year.

Police say 81-year-old Welton “Wick” Pierce of Zachary, Louisiana, was last seen on Oct. 27 driving his GMC Sierra truck on a highway in Jackson, Mississippi. Investigators have suspected he left the highway onto a back road.

On Saturday, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Pierce’s truck was found on private land used for hunting in Adams County, Mississippi.

McDavid says cadaver dogs brought to the scene soon found human remains, which have not been identified.

The police chief says investigators are looking for signs of foul play, but none have been found.