WEST MONROE, La. — A semi-truck hit a power line in the 5000 block of New Natchitoches Road on Monday afternoon.

A KTVE/KARD News crew was on scene when the crash happened. Video shows huge sparks coming from the powerline.

According to the Entergy Outage map, 191 customers were without power in the area of the crash as of 5:30 PM.

Firefighters were on scene to make sure the power line does not catch anything near on fire. They were also assisting with traffic.