Troop F investigating fatal crash outside Winnsboro

Winnsboro, La. (Press Release) – This morning, just before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle crash on Mauld Road just east of Winnsboro.  This crash claimed the life of a Winnsboro man.    

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2019 Ford F-150, driven by 34-year-old Stephen Ulmer, was traveling north on Mauld Road.  For reasons still under investigation, Ulmer failed to negotiate a right hand curve and traveled off the left side of the road.  After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a ditch embankment and began to rollover.   

Ulmer, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office. 

A Toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.  This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night. 

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths.

