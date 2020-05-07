Troop F investigating fatal crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, La. (Press Release) – Shortly before 3:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on LA Hwy 126 just west of US Hwy 165. The crash claimed the life of a woman from Clarks, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Ford Windstar van, driven by 32-year-old Stephanie Kirby, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 126. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the road into a ditch and began to rollover. Kirby, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths.

