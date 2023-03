RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 31, 2023, Trinity United Methodist Church will host a Glow In The Dark Egg Hunt for ages 3 through 5th grade.

Parents will be able to drop off their children from 5:30 PM through 9:00 PM at the Trinity Gym for an Easter egg hunt, games, and a Chick-Fil-A meal.