Trick-Or-Treat celebrations in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Want to find out when and where you can take your favorite ghosts and goblins to get their annual sugar rush? Look no farther than our guide to trick-or-treating in the Ark-La-Miss:
Louisiana:
- Monroe – Saturday 5-8
- West Monroe – Sunday 5-8
- Ruston – Sunday 5:30 p.m. to dark
- Farmerville – Saturday
- Rayville – Saturday from 5-10
- Vidalia – Saturday
- Oak Grove – Saturday 6-8 pm
- Jena – Saturday
- Arcadia – Thursday 6-8 @ Arcadia Depot
- Homer – Saturday from 5-8
- Bastrop – Friday 5-8
Arkansas:
- Magnolia – Saturday
- El Dorado – Saturday
- Hamburg – Saturday
- Lake Village – Sunday
- Warren – Saturday
- Hampton – Saturday
- Camden – Friday (Trick or Treating on The Trace)
We will continue to update the above list as more information becomes available. Also check out some of the other great events going on this week: