Trick-Or-Treat celebrations in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Want to find out when and where you can take your favorite ghosts and goblins to get their annual sugar rush? Look no farther than our guide to trick-or-treating in the Ark-La-Miss:



Louisiana:

Monroe – Saturday 5-8

West Monroe – Sunday 5-8

Ruston – Sunday 5:30 p.m. to dark

Farmerville – Saturday

Rayville – Saturday from 5-10

Vidalia – Saturday

Oak Grove – Saturday 6-8 pm

Jena – Saturday

Arcadia – Thursday 6-8 @ Arcadia Depot

Homer – Saturday from 5-8

Bastrop – Friday 5-8

Arkansas:

Magnolia – Saturday

El Dorado – Saturday

Hamburg – Saturday

Lake Village – Sunday

Warren – Saturday

Hampton – Saturday

Camden – Friday (Trick or Treating on The Trace)

We will continue to update the above list as more information becomes available. Also check out some of the other great events going on this week: