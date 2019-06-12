Trial under way for Shreveport man accused in double murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/12/19) The trial of a Shreveport man accused of double murder in the shooting deaths of his stepson and another man is under way in Caddo District Court.

Jerry Jackson, 52, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2016 slaying of his 25-year-old stepson Kendrick Brown and Brown's friend, 27-year-old Michael Dillard.

Investigators gathered information that led them to believe that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement among the men at a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive that escalated, ending with Jackson arming himself with a rifle and firing it multiple times.

Brown was killed at the scene. Dillard died of his wounds the next day.

Prosecutors say Jackson fled the scene after the shooting and attempted to dispose of the murder weapon, which police later recovered.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Jackson has prior convictions for aggravated battery in 1990 and again two times in 1995, and for attempted possession of cocaine in 2012.

Opening statements and initial testimony began the trial Tuesday afternoon. Testimony set to resume Wednesday.

