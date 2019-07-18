UPDATE: Shreveport man gets 2 life sentences for double slaying

UPDATE: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man convicted in June for the shooting and killing his stepson and another man in 2016 was sentenced to life plus 40 years in Caddo District Court Wednesday.

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Jerry Jackson of Shreveport received 40 years for the manslaughter conviction for the July 20, 2016, rifle killing death of his stepson, Kendrick Brown. Jackson is also set to serve consecutive life in prison for the second-degree murder of the stepson’s friend, Michael Dillard.

The murder sentence is to be served without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The sentences for Jackson were handed down by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – (6/12/19) The trial of a Shreveport man accused of double murder in the shooting deaths of his stepson and another man is under way in Caddo District Court.

Jerry Jackson, 52, is charged with second-degree murder in the July 2016 slaying of his 25-year-old stepson Kendrick Brown and Brown’s friend, 27-year-old Michael Dillard.

Investigators gathered information that led them to believe that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement among the men at a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive that escalated, ending with Jackson arming himself with a rifle and firing it multiple times.

Brown was killed at the scene. Dillard died of his wounds the next day.

Prosecutors say Jackson fled the scene after the shooting and attempted to dispose of the murder weapon, which police later recovered.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Jackson has prior convictions for aggravated battery in 1990 and again two times in 1995, and for attempted possession of cocaine in 2012.

Opening statements and initial testimony began the trial Tuesday afternoon. Testimony set to resume Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.