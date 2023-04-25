All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 25, 2023, jury selection for the trial of Tod Lawhon, who allegedly fatally shot his wife, Lenora Lawhon, on December 24, 2020, has begun. The trial is taking place at the Morehouse Parish Courthouse.

According to officials, they responded to a 911 call around 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, from Tod Lawhon who claimed that he shot his wife. Upon arrival, deputies say they witnessed Tod exit the residence with his hands up and stated that his wife, Lenora, was dead in the bathroom and the gun was on the bed.

Tod was read his Miranda rights and detained. According to the arrest report, paramedics checked Lenora and confirmed she was unresponsive. Deputies then secured the scene and a search warrant was executed on the residence.

During the search, deputies located Lenora in the bathroom on the floor with what they say appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm Colt handgun was located on the bed in the bedroom just feet from the bathroom.

Tod was taken to the sheriff’s office where he allegedly said he was sorry and tried to “fix this” earlier that day. He allegedly then stated he probably needed an attorney and wished to not speak further.

According to authorities, they believed the fatality stemmed from a verbal altercation.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.