Tri-Water System issues boil advisory

Local News
The Tri-Water System Inc. says they are issuing a mandatory boil advisory until further notice.

The Water system says they experienced a break in the main line.

The advisory affects customers served by Tri-Water System, Inc. south of Game Reserve Road on Highway 348, Meridian Church Road, Burch Road, Tinch Road, and Zion Watts Road.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

