Tri-Water System in Union Parish issues Boil Advisory

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In an announcement from Tri-Water System Inc, they have issued a Boil Advisory.

The Boil Advisory has been issued due to a broken valve, and affects customers serviced by Tri-Water System’s Dean Processing Plant on Highway 549 South in the following areas:

Tom Dean Rd., Meadowbook Rd., Hwy. 15, Alexander Rd, Denton Rd., Mickey Rd., Barr Rd., Blair Rd., Davis Rd., Rodeo Rd., Zion Hill Church Rd., Dozier Rd., Cypress Creek Rd., Websters Bluff Rd., Masonic Rd., Sandfield Rd., Scenic Dr., and Abby Lane

The advisory will continue until further notice, and customers are being asked to boil your water for one full minute before consumption of any kind.

Once Tri-Water System has determined that the issue has been fixed, the advisory will be rescinded.