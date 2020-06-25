Tri-Water System in Union Parish has issued a partial boil advisory

Union Parish (06/25/20)— Tri-Water System in Union Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are on Highway 549 from Conway Baptist Church to the De’Loutre Bridge.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Tri-Water System.

