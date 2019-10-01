Tree falls on moving car with woman inside

Breaking News
MONROE, La (10/1/19) — Sydney Rinehart was on her way to meet her mom when her plans changed the minute a tree fell on top of her car.

“I left my house and I was literally just driving down the road and it felt like my car just like exploded, like I had no idea–I need new tires, so I thought my tire had blown out, but then I realized that there was glass and wood all over me,” said Sydney Rinehart, Driver of vehicle.

If she left a minute earlier or a minute later… The tree could have missed her car completely

“When it first happened, it hit my head, so it kind of hurt my head at first and I was just shaking. Adrenaline I guess, I just didn’t know what happened and I was really shaky. I almost cried when I first got out of the car cause I didn’t know what was going on,” said Rinehart.

The only thing left at the scene is a collapsed tree and glass from the car.

“Yes, I still have actually when I got here my dad was pulling wood chips out of my hair, there’s probably still glass and wood, I have like a little cuts on my hands from the glass,” said Rinehart.

We spoke with a personal injury lawyer who says it is the homeowner’s responsibility to monitor the state of trees on his or her land.

If a case like this happens to you, it’s bes to contact an injury lawyer within a few days and document the scene with as many photos and videos as you can.

Sydney says she’s grateful it only left her with a bump on the head and she hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

