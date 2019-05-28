Treasure Island residents react to shooting that leaves one dead and another injured Video

The stillness in the air as birds chirp is what this neighborhood in Monroe's Treasure Island is normally like, but early Saturday morning, there were sounds of a different tune...gunshots.

Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Deputies confirm that it happened in the 300th block of Fortune drive. They say a fight broke out at one of the homes, and 17-year-old Johnathan Hogg got a hold of a gun and fired several shots. The shots critically injured one and killed another. Hogg has since been arrested.

Matt Murphy has lived in this neighborhood his entire life and he revealed that when he heard about the shooting, there was only one word to describe it...shock.

"[The] first time I've ever heard that happening here, something like that. It just kind of blows my mind," said Murphy.

The shooting is still under investigation, but it doesn't ease the minds of Treasure Island residents.

"Yeah I'm fearful that something might happen again, [we'll] just have to watch each other back," said Murphy.

Investigators report that the second victim is now in stable condition. Hogg is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and is being held on a $1,800,000.00 bond.

