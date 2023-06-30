West Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Holiday season is approaching and with the Fourth of July around the corner, one of the biggest safety tips for holiday traffic is always being aware of impaired drivers.

Independence Day is a time for vibrant fireworks, good food and great laughs. It’s also a time where relatives and friends travel to different cities for family gatherings. Holiday traffic is a huge priority for law enforcement to make sure citizens do not drive under the influence.

“We see a mixture of everything, people that are driving impaired, whether it be from some type of substance or alcohol. The one thing we absolutely try to do is encourage you that it’s not worth the risk of going to jail or hurting yourself or someone else.” Mike Karstendiek, Public Information Officer for West Monroe Police Department

Some of the best practices are the simple ones, but staying safe at all costs should be at the top of every traveler’s list throughout all the Independence Day celebrations. That also applies even if you are not the one with impaired vision.

“Always Pay attention to your surroundings, whether you’re inside your car or outside. Try to see what the car that’s passing you is doing, the person in front of you, or even the person coming up behind you.” Mike Karstendiek, Public Information Officer for West Monroe Police Department

Fatal crashes involving impaired drivers always spike during holiday traffic, but if you see that someone is swerving or seems to be intoxicated and getting into their car to drive, you can call to report an impaired driver to the West Monroe Police Department at (318) 396-2722.