Trailer fire in Archibald sends residents to the hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns

ARCHIBALD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A trailer fire near Mangham, Louisiana sent the people living in it to the hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

According to the Mangham Fire Chief, there was a gas leak in the home and when someone went to turn on the oven, it blew up. They say the trailer and the cars a total loss.

The chief says they were assisting the Archibald Fire department by transporting water to the scene.

The crews worked for 3 to 4 hours to put the fire out.

The chief says if you have natural gas in your home and you smell it in the air, do not turn on any appliance that requires natural gas to operate.