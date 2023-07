RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announced that W. Georgia Avenue, between James Street and Everett Street, will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, weather permitting. The closure will begin at 7 AM and last until 3 PM. The closure is necessary for a drainage culvert changeout.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

The City of Ruston apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your patience. Any questions can be received by the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703.