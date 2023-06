RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announced that N. Bonner St. between E. Georgia Ave. and E. Carolina Ave. will be experiencing a closure on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 7 AM to 4 PM. The closure is necessary for utility repairs.

The City of Ruston apologizes for the inconvenience this closure may cause residents and motorists. The city thanks you for your patience. If you have any further questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703.