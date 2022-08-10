WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-– The West Monroe Police Department says they are working on a couple of accidents between the Thomas Road and 5th street exits on Interstate 20 west and eastbound. They are asking drivers to be prepared to stop or take an alternate route.

Also, there are several streets that are currently underwater in the area and police are advising drivers to not attempt to drive through.

We will keep you updated with the latest on driving conditions as we receive more information.