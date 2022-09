RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 14, 2022, beginning at 8 A.M., the intersection of South Monroe Street and West Texas Avenue will be closed until further notice. This closure will be necessary for the progression of the South Monroe Project.

Photo courtesy of Mayor Ronny Walker, City of Ruston

The City of Ruston apologizes for the inconvenience and will provide updates on when the intersection will reopen. If you have any questions please call (318)-255-1316.