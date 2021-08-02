TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of Highway 425 will be closed for construction

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to transportation officials, the construction to widen Highway 425 in Ashley County will require lane closures.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the northbound and southbound lanes on Highway 425 will alternately be closed between mile markers 3 and 4, just north of the Arkansas-Louisiana state lines.

ARDOT says many of the lane closures will happen over night hours Monday, August 2nd through Friday, August 6th.

ARDOT says they are planning to control traffic with flagging operations and a pilot car, signs, and construction barrels.

Officials are asking those who must travel through this area to use caution and watch for slower traffic speeds.

ARDOT also says, those who live near the area being worked on, you can expect to see construction lights and hear the sounds of the work during the nighttime hours.