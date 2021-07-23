TRAFFIC ALERT: Louisiana DOTD announces closure of part of I-20

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says starting Friday, August 6, 2021, the eastbound and westbound at mile marker 103 near Calhoun will be closed.

DOTD says the closure is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. and last about 24 hours.

According to DOTD, this will allow crews to move the newly constructed bridge into place.

DOTD also says the closure could be extended into Sunday, depending on the progress of their work and the weather.

Traffic along I-20 will be diverted to the on and off-ramp lanes.

For those traveling locally, there will be no entry or exit for I-20 at this location, there will be no access to US Hwy 80 or Golson Road from this area, and vise versa.

DOTD hopes this project will be complete in late 2021, weather permitting.