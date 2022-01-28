MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has announced a temporary road closure. According to the city, they will close a portion of Lee Avenue to install a new sewer main and repair the road.

The city says they will close the road on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at noon to south bound traffic. This road closure will stay in place until further notice.

The city has provided a list of detours for those who need to travel through that area:

Detours for closure of South bound traffic of Lee Ave will detour @ Mouton St.

Detours for closure of West bound Traffic of Standifer will detour @ South Grand.

Detours for closure of East bound traffic of Standifer will detour @ Dick Taylor.

Detours for closure of North bound traffic will detour @ Benton.

The city says they understand this will create some short-term inconveniences and they appreciate your patience. They also want to remind you to drive with caution through the construction area and to be mindful of work crews and equipment in the work area.