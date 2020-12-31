JACKSON PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that LA 505 from US 167 near the Wyatt Community to the Jackson/Winn Parish line is now closed due to high water.
The road closure will remain in effect until the water goes down.
DOTD wants to remind the public that driving around any road closed barricades is not only extremely unsafe, but also illegal.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Walmart launches investigation, refills grocery order for Madison County nurse recovering from COVID-19
- Week 17 Preview: Saints vs Panthers
- Louisiana Pharmacies to Begin Receiving COVID Vaccine for the Elderly, Additional
- TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 505 closed due to high water, DOTD announces
- Louisiana sees uptick in confirmed MIS-C cases, three children currently in the hospital