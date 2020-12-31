TRAFFIC ALERT: LA 505 closed due to high water, DOTD announces

JACKSON PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that LA 505 from US 167 near the Wyatt Community to the Jackson/Winn Parish line is now closed due to high water.

The road closure will remain in effect until the water goes down.

DOTD wants to remind the public that driving around any road closed barricades is not only extremely unsafe, but also illegal.

