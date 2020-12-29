TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 West closed after fatal accident on Tuesday morning

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say that I-20 West just outside of Arcadia is currently closed due to a fatal accident. The closure begins approximately 10 miles west of Arcadia.

According to Louisiana State Police, the fatal accident involved an 18-wheeler that burned up following the crash. Troop G is investigating and is expected to release more details soon.

A detour has been established for motorists wanting to go west. Westbound traffic will need to exit I-20 at milepost 61 and turn onto LA 154. From there, traffic will turn right onto US Hwy 80 and continue west. Traffic will be able to re-enter I-20 at milepost 55.

So far, according to Troop F, traffic has backed up almost all the way into Troop F’s territory.

We will continue to update this article as more information about the accident becomes available.