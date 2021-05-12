TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD will close part of I-20 in Calhoun May 22

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation says they will close a portion of Interstate 20 in Calhoun on May 22, 2021.

DOTD says they will close I-20 near mile marker 103 near the village of Calhoun where Highway 80 crosses the interstate.

According to DOTD, westbound I-20 traffic will be diverted around the work zone by using the on and off ramps at Exit 103.

While the road is closed DOTD says the ramps will be used for through traffic only and there will be no access to US-80 at Exit 103 for westbound I-20 traffic.

DOTD says the closure will start at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, and they are planning to have I-20 open again by 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

DOTD says, “The rain date for this work is the next day Sunday, May 23 at 7:00 a.m.”

This interstate closure is part of construction on the ongoing US 80 overpass replacement project in Calhoun.

Detour for US 80 at Exit 103:

I-20 Westbound traffic may exit at the Cheniere Exit 108 and follow LA 546 to US 80 to access US 80 E at Exit 103.

To access US 80 W at Exit 103, I-20 Westbound traffic may exit at Exit 101,the LA 151 – Calhoun Downsville exit and turn left to US 80W.

Signs will be posted.