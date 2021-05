RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they will be closing the LA 132 Beouf River Bridge on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

This bridge is 0.1 miles from the intersection of LA 561 and LA 132.

According to DOTD, the bridge will be closed for routine bridge inspections. DOTD says this will be a temporary closure and they expect it to only be closed from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

DOTD says this work is weather permitting.