TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD to add new roundabout in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they will begin work on a new roundabout in Monroe.

DOTD says the new roundabout will replace the traffic light at the intersection of LA 594 and Rowland Road in Ouachita Parish.

According to DOTD, the single-lane roundabout will improve safety at this intersection and reduce the potential for severe right-angle crashes.

The project is estimated to cost $1.3 million and will include drainage work, widening of the roadway, installation of curbs and gutters.

DOTD says the construction will be phased to help maintain traffic on LA 594, but total road closures will be required at certain times on Rowland Road. They will announce the intermittent lane closures, which are necessary to allow work to progress, will be shared through the MyDOTD notification system.

According to DOTD, they are planning to start construction in February 2021. The entire project is expected to be complete in Fall 2021, with progress dependent on weather conditions.