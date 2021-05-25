TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD says portion of Interstate 20 will be closed on Saturday, June 5

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation is announcing the closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Exit 103 will be closed on Saturday, June 5.

According to DOTD, they will divert all eastbound traffic to the exit on and off ramps around the construction zone. DOTD says all I-20 westbound traffic will be unaffected.

DOTD says they plan to close the eastbound lanes at 7:00 a.m. and should only last for about 4 hours to move equipment related to the structure of the bridge.

Officials say during this closure, there will be no access to US-80 from I-20 eastbound and Golson Road will be closed at the Service road.

This interstate closure is part of construction on the ongoing US 80 overpass replacement project in Calhoun.

DOTD says all of this work will be performed if there is no threat of inclement weather.