TRAFFIC ALERT: DOTD announces the closure of portions of I-20 westbound

MONROE/WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says on Friday, July 16th, there will be lane closures on Interstate 20.

According to DOTD, they will be closing the westbound lanes from 9:00 p.m. starting at Texas Avenue to the Ouachita River Bridge.

DOTD says the closures will start at 9:00 p.m. and they plan to have the road reopened by 6:00 a.m. Sunday.

The lane closures are for required to perform necessary maintenance, according to DOTD.

This work will be done if the weather permits.